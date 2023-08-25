Two men arrested after fire at Crooked House pub released on police bail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at the Crooked House pub have been released on bail.

A 66-year-old man, from Dudley, and a 33-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, were questioned in custody by officers investigating the blaze at the pub in Himley, West Midlands, at around 10.45pm on August 5.

On Friday, both men were released under conditional police bail as Staffordshire Police’s investigation continued.

The burned-out shell of the landmark pub, famed for its wonky walls and floors due to mining-related subsidence, was demolished without permission within 48 hours of the fire.

The blaze came just two weeks after the building, which opened as a pub in the 18th century, was sold by brewer Marston’s to a private buyer.

Staffordshire Police said: “We understand the strength of feeling in the community following the fire and later demolition of the building, given the significance and popularity of this cultural landmark.

“Detectives are continuing to trawl through CCTV, forensics and witness accounts and are keen to hear from anyone with any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“There continues to be widespread speculation circulating locally and online in relation to this incident, which we understand.

“We would like to reiterate that speculation is unhelpful at this time and we are working hard to provide timely updates.”