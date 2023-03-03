Mourners to pay respects to Leah Croucher during public funeral procession

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mourners can pay their respects to Leah Croucher at a public funeral procession through her home city on Friday, just over four years since she went missing.

Thames Valley Police said a cortege is due to depart from White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, at approximately 10.50am, followed by a private service for friends and family in Crownhill Crematorium.

Ms Croucher vanished on February 15, 2019, and police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft of a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.

On Friday, the cortege will proceed through Furzton, Shenley Brook End, Shenley Church End and Grange Farm.

Ms Croucher’s parents, John and Claire, previously said the procession would be an opportunity for people to say their “very own private ‘goodbye’ to Leah as she goes on her final journey to the crematorium”.

They also thanked the people of Milton Keynes for their support, including through messages left on a tree in the city which have been compiled into a book by the local church.

“As a family, this has brought us a large amount of comfort,” they said. “The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.”

Ms Croucher was reported missing on February 15 2019, and officers found her at the Furzton property in October 2022 following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after Ms Croucher’s rucksack and other belongings were found at the house, naming sex offender Neil Maxwell as the prime suspect.

Maxwell killed himself in April 2019 while on the run from police.

Officers believe he murdered the teenager, but have been unable to find anyone who can place him near the house where her body was found.