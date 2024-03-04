The coal mines have disappeared and entire towns have changed beyond recognition but, 40 years on, the repercussions of the miners’ strike continue to be felt throughout the country today.

The bitter industrial dispute, led by Arthur Scargill, saw trade unions pitted in often violent protests against the National Coal Board and Margaret Thatcher’s government, and triggered a chain reaction of dissent from Kent to Derbyshire and the west of Scotland.

To coincide with the 40th anniversary of the start of the miners’ strike this March, an exhibition in Bristol is looking at the vital role photographs played during the year-long struggle against pit closures.