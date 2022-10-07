Jump to content

Minister to overturn decision to scrap free remembrance services train travel

The Government was said to have revoked the offer because the cost to the taxpayer would be ‘too great’.

Amy Gibbons
Friday 07 October 2022 21:53
Fabric poppies placed on railings (Steve Parsons/PA)
Fabric poppies placed on railings (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Transport Secretary intends to overturn a decision to scrap free train travel for military personnel attending remembrance services this year.

The Government was said to have revoked the offer, funded by the public purse in 2021, because the cost to the taxpayer would be “too great”.

But the PA news agency understands neither Anne-Marie Trevelyan nor her ministers signed off on this, and the Secretary of State is looking at reversing the move.

Train travel for veterans for remembrance remains free

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan

In response to the suggestion the offer had been scrapped, she tweeted: “As a proud champion of our armed forces, I’m appalled by reports veterans would pay for their travel to commemorate the fallen. Incorrect.

“Our #ArmedForcesCovenant is a commitment to go the extra mile for our military. Train travel for veterans for remembrance remains free.”

Former transport secretary Grant Shapps had said ministers should “urgently” review the decision.

“Our military veterans have given of themselves to protect us all,” he said.

“It cannot be right to remove this small piece of recognition for their service to the country.”

He later welcomed Ms Trevelyan’s assurance that travel for remembrance would remain free, writing: “Good job.”

The Guardian, which ran the initial report on the offer being scrapped, said it had seen an internal briefing for staff by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents rail companies, stating that the possible cost for this year was “seen as too great a loss to taxpayers”.

“Anyone enquiring if the free travel offer will be in place for 2022 should sensitively be told that it is not possible to offer free travel this year,” the memo said, according to the newspaper.

