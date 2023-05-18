Sexual abuse persists in armed forces despite crackdown efforts, report suggests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Horrific sexual abuse persists in the armed forces, whistleblower evidence suggests, despite measures introduced by the Ministry of Defence to crack down on the issue.

One servicewoman was raped on base and was told her attacker would be kept in his elite unit after reporting the assault, according to written submissions provided to the Commons Defence Committee.

Another was said to have been groped and forcibly kissed by a male colleague at a Christmas party before allegedly being told by her chain of command that she should “understand things get a little out of hand”.

The cases outlined in this evidence are heartrending and demonstrate serious failings within the military justice system and chain of command Sarah Atherton, MP

The evidence was given by a team of uniformed and civilian clinicians and administrative support staff offering care to service personnel and their commands.

They have been anonymised as have the personnel their claims relate to, the committee said.

The case studies paint a damning picture of the progress made within the armed forces to address failures in protecting servicewomen which were first laid bare in a 2021 committee report.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) introduced new measures following the report and said last year that its policies “will ensure that Defence continues to tackle unacceptable sexual behaviour”.

But chair of the Defence Sub-Committee on Women in the Armed Forces and Conservative MP Sarah Atherton said that despite its “willingness to effect change… serious problems persist”.

In the case of the woman who was raped, she was moved across the country against her will to separate her from her attacker, according to the evidence.

She was placed in transit accommodation where she would “often hear unknown men in the corridor outside her room, and would struggle to sleep, pushing furniture in front of the door and not leaving her room for days due to fears of the men outside her door”, the written submission states.

They are often made to feel as though they must choose between justice and their career, while perpetrators of abuse seem to be protected Sarah Atherton, MP

The move was presented as a way to facilitate her access to therapy for the trauma from the rape but due to issues in the system it was far over a year before she got access to that therapy, staff said.

Another case study describes a “young servicewoman in training (who) awoke in her room on base to find a male member of training staff smelling her underwear; previously, she’d woken up to find him watching her sleeping”.

It adds: “She describes on another occasion him holding her against a wall and telling her that her real reason to join the service was to ‘get the leg over as much as possible’.”

Few of the case studies involved women reporting the incidents via an official complaints process, according to the evidence.

But one who did ended up leaving the service with mental health issues while her alleged abusers “continue to serve and thrive”, the written submissions state.

Among the reforms the MoD unveiled in the wake of the initial sub-committee report was the removal of the chain of command from the complaints process.

Further measures included a review into strengthened powers to kick out those who are found to have committed sexual offences, and greater independence in the complaints process for bullying and harassment allegations.

This damning evidence shows that serious problems persist Sarah Atherton, MP

However, the MoD did not accept a recommendation to move cases of rape and sexual assault out of military courts and into the civilian system.

According to the sub-committee’s 2021 findings, conviction rates in military courts were four to six times lower than in civilian courts.

Ms Atherton said: “The cases outlined in this evidence are heartrending and demonstrate serious failings within the military justice system and chain of command.

“Sexual assault and rape are heinous crimes. As this document shows, when these crimes take place in the armed forces, servicewomen often feel they have no option but to ‘put up and shut up’. They are often made to feel as though they must choose between justice and their career, while perpetrators of abuse seem to be protected.

“It’s been nearly two years since the publication of the Defence Committee’s report Women in the Armed Forces: Protecting those who protect us’. The Ministry of Defence’s response at the time was largely positive and demonstrated a willingness to effect change.

“However, this damning evidence shows that serious problems persist. It reinforces our view that the complaints system is not functioning as it should be, and that criminal cases of sexual assault and rape must be removed from the Service Justice System and handed over to civilian courts.

“The evidence also speaks to a wider culture of institutional misogyny: looking the other way and discouraging victims from coming forward, with senior personnel hiding behind the excuse of ‘boys will be boys’. If we are to tackle these issues at a fundamental cultural level, there needs to be a considered and strategic response led by respected figures within the military.

“It takes a lot of thought and courage to speak out in these circumstances. I would like to thank the witnesses and all those who agreed to allow their stories to be told.”