William pays visit to Ministry of Defence headquarters

The Prince of Wales has held a meeting at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in London.

Heir to the throne William, a future head of the armed forces, travelled to the government building on Whitehall on Thursday for the private, official engagement, with no media present.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the subject of the meeting or say who was present.

Earlier this week, William met privately with the Prime Minister, as is the annual convention for an heir to the throne, welcoming Sir Keir Starmer to Kensington Palace on Monday evening.

William was a Lieutenant in the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals before spending three years as an RAF and Rescue pilot, and then joining emergency missions as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

As a senior member of the royal family, William is affiliated to a number of military regiments from all three branches of the armed forces including as Royal Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

As first in line to the throne, the prince carries out his own charitable projects, but also undertakes official duties in support of his father, the King, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer.

As William focused on his engagement in London, the Princess of Wales was on a solo visit to South Wales, meeting youngsters at the Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice.

Kate, who confirmed earlier this month she is in remission from cancer, has become patron of the hospice as she continues her gradual return to public duties.