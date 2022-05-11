Twin girls, 11, reported missing in Leicestershire found safe and well
Gracie and Millie Bennett were located in Mountsorrel on Wednesday morning
Twin girls who were reported missing from their home in Leicestershire have been found safe and well.
Police said Gracie and Millie Bennett, aged 11, were located in Mountsorrel on Wednesday morning, after being reported missing at 8.30pm on Tuesday.
Chief Inspector Siobhan Gorman said: “I’d like to place on record my thanks to everyone who shared our appeal and the local community for their help in locating both girls.”
