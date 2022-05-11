Twin girls, 11, reported missing in Leicestershire found safe and well

Gracie and Millie Bennett were located in Mountsorrel on Wednesday morning

Matthew Cooper
Wednesday 11 May 2022 09:28
Eleven-year-old twins Gracie and Millie Bennett went missing from their Leicestershire home on Tuesday evening (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Eleven-year-old twins Gracie and Millie Bennett went missing from their Leicestershire home on Tuesday evening (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Twin girls who were reported missing from their home in Leicestershire have been found safe and well.

Police said Gracie and Millie Bennett, aged 11, were located in Mountsorrel on Wednesday morning, after being reported missing at 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Gorman said: “I’d like to place on record my thanks to everyone who shared our appeal and the local community for their help in locating both girls.”

