Two further measles cases confirmed in Scotland

Two more cases of measles have been confirmed in Scotland as the total has risen to five.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) confirmed there have been five cases since October, all of which have been “linked to travel”.

The health body has urged people to get vaccinated if they have not already done so.

The news comes after the UK Health Security Agency announced there had been 56 cases found in the past week across England.

Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science at PHS, said “appropriate” measures are being taken in health boards to notify close contacts of those with measles, which could include offering them the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

“As measles cases continue to increase across other parts of the UK and Europe, we’re working with health boards to ensure that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine,” he added.

“Some health boards are working to identify those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated (have only received one dose of the MMR vaccine) and running vaccination clinics to offer second doses, or full courses as needed. Two doses are needed to give full protection.

“Given the current links to travel, we would also encourage those who are planning to travel anytime soon to ensure you and your children are up to date with all your vaccinations before leaving the country.”

Measles can be a very serious condition, causing pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and can affect people of any age if they have not been vaccinated.

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, with the first dose offered to children aged 12-13 months, and the second dose given at three years and four months.

If it is missed at these times, it can be given at any age.