What the papers say – July 12

An incredible revelation from Sir Mo Farah features among the stories on Tuesday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 12 July 2022 07:03
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

The nation’s papers are led by the release of the timetable for the Conservative leadership race.

The Guardian reports the new Prime Minister will be announced on September 5, with the first ballot of Tory MPs to take place on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail leads with contender Liz Truss’s warning to the “Tory Right” that the race will come down to either her or Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak is set to use his campaign launch on Tuesday to announce he would cut taxes once he had a grip on inflation, according to the Financial Times and The Times.

Meanwhile, The Sun, Daily Mirror and i all lead with Sir Mo Farah telling the BBC he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Star both carry concerns over a rare amber weather warning for extreme heat across parts of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures.

Metro writes that former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone is facing fraud charges over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the Government.

And The Independent says the former Chancellor Sajid Javid “exploited” a tax loophole while he was an MP.

