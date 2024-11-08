Pictures show military dogs wearing new equipment after £3.1m MoD contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Pictures have been released showing military dogs wearing a variety of new equipment after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) awarded a multimillion-pound contract to a British company.

The images included dogs Una, Meg, Bonnie and Grainger testing safety goggles, ear defenders, vests and protective boots during continuation training St George’s Barracks.

This included routine walking, settling, rewarding and squad activities.

The MoD contract is to help deliver enhanced training for its pack of more than 500 military working dogs.

Defence, Equipment and Support (DE&S), the procurement arm of the MoD, has awarded the Surrey-based Von Wolf K9 Sport & Service Dog Equipment Limited a five-year contract, with the option to extend it by two more years.

The contract has an estimated value of £3.1 million for the full term, according the MoD.

The funding will see the development of a “canine catalogue” that will provide essential training and welfare items, including protective equipment for the dogs such as eye goggles, hearing protection, safety boots for their paws, and cool vests and flotation devices.

Hundreds of dogs are currently serving at home and overseas, working across the Army, RAF, Ministry of Defence Police, Germany Guard Service, MoD Guard Service and Regimental Mascots.

They range from German shepherds, Belgian shepherds and Dutch shepherds to springer spaniels, Labradors and other carefully selected breeds.

The MoD said the Specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search (EOD&S), Exploitation and Countermeasures (SEEC) team within DE&S tendered for the Canine Support Solution contract.

The contract will also supply everyday products such as waste bags, bowls, balls, leads and harnesses – as well as specialist exercise aids and agility equipment.

An additional role will be created at Von Wolf, a small medium enterprise (SME) that currently employs four members of staff.