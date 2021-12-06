Molly Russell coroner challenges social media firms to help make internet safer

Coroner Andrew Walker was speaking at a pre-inquest review ahead of a week-long hearing into the circumstances of the 14-year-old’s death.

Ryan Hooper
Monday 06 December 2021 15:39
Molly Russell, 14, who took her own life in November 2017 (Family handout/PA)
Molly Russell, 14, who took her own life in November 2017 (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

The coroner overseeing the inquest of schoolgirl Molly Russell has challenged social media companies to help “make the internet a safer place”.

Andrew Walker made the remark during a hearing ahead of a week-long inquest examining the circumstances in which the 14-year-old died, and whether algorithms used by social media giants to keep users hooked may have contributed to her death.

Molly, from Harrow in north-west London is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before ending her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

At the end of an hour-long pre-inquest review at Barnet Coroner’s Court on Monday, senior coroner Mr Walker said: “We are going to have to look at some solutions to the problems identified (in the inquest).

“And I would like everyone to turn their minds to how we make … the internet a safer place for those using it, and how the information can be better controlled.”

Recommended

Molly Russell, 14, who took her own life in November 2017 (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

He added: “The earlier the parties turn their minds to that matter, the better solutions we may have in due course.”

The coroner extended his condolences to Molly’s family, and, addressing Ian Russell, Molly’s father, who was present, added: “It’s been a very long journey we have been on to this point, but finally we can see an end point to this journey.”

Mr Russell, who set up the suicide prevention charity the Molly Rose Foundation following his daughter’s death, replied: “Thank you.”

Social media giant Facebook has now been granted “interested party” (IP) status, which allows someone to ask questions of witnesses, receive copies of the evidence, and make submissions to the coroner.

A pre-inquest review previously heard how a huge volume of “pretty dreadful” Instagram posts had been disclosed to the investigation by its parent company.

Another pre-inquest review has been listed for early next year, before the full hearings in April.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in