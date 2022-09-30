Coroner’s conclusions important step towards much-needed change – Ian Russell

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell said he hopes the coroner’s conclusions will be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”.

During the inquest, Ian Russell told the court seeing the material the teenager accessed from the “ghetto of the online world” still affects him.

He also told the inquest the material his daughter was exposed to on the internet is “hideous”, saying he was “definitely shocked how… readily available” it was on a public platform for people over the age of 13.

At this point I just want to say however dark it seems, there is always hope. And if you’re struggling, please speak to someone you trust or one of the many wonderful support organisations rather than engage with online content that may be harmful Ian Russell

Speaking outside North London Coroner’s Court after coroner Andrew Walker’s conclusions, Mr Russell said: “In the last week, we’ve heard much about one tragic story – Molly’s story.

“Sadly, there are too many others similarly affected right now.

“At this point I just want to say however dark it seems, there is always hope.

“And if you’re struggling, please speak to someone you trust or one of the many wonderful support organisations rather than engage with online content that may be harmful.

“Please do what you can to live long and stay strong.

“I’ll give a fuller statement at the church hall when I’ve had time to collect my thoughts, and I will be joined by others who would like to say more about online safety.

“For now, thank for your support and reporting this story so sensitively. I hope this will be an important step in bringing about change.”