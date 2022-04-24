Labour MSP calls for country-wide free access to reusable nappy schemes

A Scottish Labour MSP is calling for Scotland-wide free access to reusable nappy schemes in a bid to help families reduce their bills.

Households could save an estimated £1,400 by switching from single-use to reusable nappies, Monica Lennon said, as she asked the Scottish Government to “end the postcode lottery”.

The nappies are “kinder on pocket and the planet,” Ms Lennon said.

According to Zero Waste Scotland, by the time a baby is potty trained, between 4,000 to 6,000 disposable nappies are sent to landfill.

Around 20 to 30 reusable nappies would be required for the same period of time, which would come to an average cost of £400 in comparison to the average of £1,875 for own-brand disposable nappies.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon has called for an end to the ‘postcode lottery’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA) (PA Archive)

Just five local authorities in Scotland currently offer reusable nappy schemes.

Ms Lennon said: “With households across Scotland juggling higher bills, the Scottish Government should help families switch to reusable nappies as they are kinder on pockets and the planet.

“A £1,400 saving could make a huge difference and help reduce poverty and household debt.

“Unlike the millions of expensive single-use nappies that end up in landfill, reusables can be used over and over again from birth through to potty training.

“The cost-of-living crisis and the need to tackle the climate and nature emergencies means promoting greener and cheaper nappies is a no-brainer.

“It’s great that some councils in Scotland are championing reusable nappies but with a little extra support from the Scottish Government, everyone could benefit from access to free or low-cost schemes.”

The Central Scotland MSP made the call ahead of Reusable Nappy Week, which begins on Monday.

The week has been run by the Women’s Environment Network since 1997 to draw attention to the benefits of reusable nappies for both families and the environment.