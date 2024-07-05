Senior Conservative David TC Davies defeated in Monmouth

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

David TC Davies, one of the most senior Conservatives in Wales, has lost his Monmouth seat in an election which has seen his party wiped out in the country.

In a disastrous night for the Tories, the incumbent Welsh Secretary lost the seat he had held for almost 20 years.

He was unseated by Labour’s Catherine Fookes, who received 21,010 votes compared to 17,672 for Mr Davies. The turnout was 68.15%.

The 52-year-old has served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and has been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022 – one of the most senior UK government positions held by a Welsh MP.

Mr Davies, a father of three, congratulated his opponent on her success while acknowledging it was a “disappointing” result for his party.

Labour last held the Monmouth seat between 1997 and 2005.

Speaking at Chepstow Leisure Centre in Monmouthshire early on Friday morning, he said: “May I congratulate the new member of parliament and I realise that for some of us in the other parties it’s a disappointing day.

“But the reality is we live in a democracy we absolutely accept the results that have come out across the country tonight including in Monmouthshire, and we must all be proud to live in a democracy and in a country where we are happy to follow the will of the people and never ever to try and impose our wishes upon them.”

Mr Davies thanked the people of Monmouthshire for their support over the years, calling his time in office as a “wonderful experience”.

Ms Fookes thanked the outgoing MP, saying that their politics “may be different” but that he had given “25 years of service to the people of Monmouthshire first in the Senedd and then in Westminster”.

Following the speeches, Mr Davies departed the venue and did not speak to journalists.

Mr Davies is a keen boxer, who used to fight in white-collar bouts, and picked up the nickname the “Tory Tornado”.

Until 2015 he also worked as a special constable with the British Transport Police, working fortnightly in London.

He resigned from the role following rule changes that meant special constables could not be actively involved in politics.

Earlier this year he was accused of breaking the ministerial code by his shadow counterpart, Jo Stevens, after he filmed a video in the Wales Office, attacking Welsh Labour plans for the Senedd.

Ministers are not meant to use government facilities for party activities.