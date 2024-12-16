Ticket sales spike on Oasis release while second-hand spending climbs – Monzo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ticket sales spiked five-fold when the Oasis tour was released and fans splashed out nearly £1 million at Wembley Stadium during Taylor Swift’s concert, while second-hand shopping soared in 2024 as Britons hunted for shopping deals, new data from Monzo has shown.

The digital bank’s yearly spending data sheds a light on the shopping habits of its more than 11 million customers in Britain.

Ticket sales on official sites were more than five times the average day this year when Oasis released tickets for its surprise reunion tour, with Monzo customers spending almost £2 million.

The 2025 UK and Ireland tour, which has sold out, led to criticism over the use of so-called dynamic pricing which saw some standard tickets more than double from £148 to £355.

Entertainment spending was also given a boost by Taylor Swift’s Era Tour heading to the UK and Ireland year, with fans flocking to London’s Wembley Stadium spending almost £900,000 during the concert.

Other consumers chose to prioritise live music with their disposable income, with spending at London’s Drumsheds venue tripling among locals on payday, compared with a typical day.

Nevertheless, shoppers appeared to seek bargains in other places with spending at Vinted, an online marketplace which sells second-hand items, surging by 63% compared with last year.

This took it to second place in the ranking of top retailers, behind Marks & Spencer.

In the cinemas, the release of Wicked and Gladiator II brought in a combined £3 million among Monzo customers over their release weekends.

But the hotly-anticipated film releases failed to meet the success of 2023’s – Barbie and Oppenheimer phenomenon, dubbed “Barbenheimer”, when spending surged more than three-fold on the release weekends.

The nine year-old bank, which is the seventh largest in the UK, launches its “Year in Monzo” feature for customers on Monday.

Similar to the Spotify Wrapped campaign, it gives customers of the bank insights into their personal spending habits.

This year, the digital bank said people could choose whether they want to see a “nice” or “savage” version of the review, such as exposing the level of spending on fast food restaurants.

Britons continued to favour fast food with McDonald’s holding onto its crown as the top spot for eating out everywhere in the UK, expect for Newcastle and London, according to the bank’s own data.

While Newcastle took the title of “Greggs capital”, the bakery chain’s hometown, with Monzo customers in the city spending more than any other city in the UK.

Customers spent some £26 million in Starbucks this year, while Pret A Merger remained the top coffee spot for Londoners with more than £21 million spent in the chain.

Meanwhile, Monzo revealed that its customers saved £200 million in round-ups this year – a feature which rounds spending to the nearest pound and automatically saves the spare change into a separate pot.