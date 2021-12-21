Motorcyclist killed in A941 crash named

A motorcyclist killed in a collision on the A941 Dufftown to Craigellachie road has been named by police as Konnor Pritchett.

The 23-year-old rider, from Dufftown in Moray died following a collision near Glenburnie at about 12.50am on December 19.

Peter Henderson, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Konnor’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are still ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already spoken to officers, should call 101, quoting reference 0223 of 19 December.”