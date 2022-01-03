Man, 20, dies six days after crash

Police are appealing for information about the two-vehicle collision.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 03 January 2022 11:23
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has died six days after a two-vehicle crash in the Scottish Borders.

The collision, which involved a red Seat Ibiza and a black Seat Ibiza, happened on the A7 around half a mile north of Galashiels, at about 9.10pm on Monday December 27.

The 20-year-old man who had been driving the red Seat Ibiza was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

He died in the hospital on Sunday January 2.

Recommended

Police are appealing for information as they continue their investigations into the crash.

Sergeant Mark Banner, of Scottish Borders Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family at this sad time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or motorists with dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 3191 of December 27 2021.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in