Morrisons extends discounts after IT issues hit Christmas shopping

Morrisons has cut the price of items including turkeys and champagne for all shoppers after a system glitch hit its loyalty card on Monday, but some customers may face delayed Christmas orders.

The supermarket chain is offering 10% off an entire shop on Monday and Christmas Eve for its loyalty card holders, and discounted prices for all shoppers.

Morrisons apologised to customers after confirming it was dealing with “system issues” which had impacted its More Card loyalty scheme, and some click and collect orders.

The problems led to complaints from customers who found discounts were not being applied at the till, leaving them with a more expensive shop than they had expected during the morning.

The company also said some home deliveries may be arriving late on Monday.

To compensate for the problems, Morrisons said it was making the top 100 More Card prices the regular price for all customers, whether or not they were members of the loyalty scheme.

A spokesman said: “Today we are experiencing some system issues which are affecting our More Card customers.

For Click and Collect orders, we are asking customers to wait for an email to inform them that their order is ready for collection before heading to store Morrisons

“For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues.

“All our stores have now made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price – including the 10p veg deal, turkeys, spirits and champagne.

“And in addition we will give More Card customers an extra 10% off their entire shop as an apology.”

Meanwhile, customers also complained they have been informed of delays to their home deliveries or click and collect orders on Monday.

One user on social media platform X said that they booked a delivery slot “months ago and seriously concerned I’m going to be without food for Christmas”.

Others said they were waiting for confirmation that their orders due on Monday had arrived in store for collection.

Morrisons said: “For click and collect orders, we are asking customers to wait for an email to inform them that their order is ready for collection before heading to store.

“Some home delivery orders may be arriving late today – and we will be communicating directly with those customers affected.

Just days before Christmas, Morrisons' customers will be understandably frustrated to find that they are unable to use their loyalty card discounts and that some online orders have been cancelled Sue Davies, Which?

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for this inconvenience.”

Sue Davies, head of food policy at consumer group Which?, said: “Just days before Christmas, Morrisons’ customers will be understandably frustrated to find that they are unable to use their loyalty card discounts and that some online orders have been cancelled.”

She said the supermarket must “work quickly to resolve these issues” and ensure customers receive their orders.