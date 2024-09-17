More than a fifth of MOTs were failed last year

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

More than one in five vehicle MOT tests in Britain ended in failure last year, new figures show.

Some 9.9 million out of the 43.7 million tests conducted in 2023 were unsuccessful, according to analysis of Government figures by motoring research charity the RAC Foundation.

MOTs check a number of vehicle parts such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes to ensure they meet legal standards.

Vehicles can fail an MOT for more than 600 different reasons Steve Gooding, RAC Foundation

Vehicles fail if a “dangerous” or “major” problem is found.

Thirty vehicles failed at least one test last year with 24 or more of these faults.

They included a 1997 Daihatsu Fourtrak which had 29 “dangerous” or “major” faults.

Among the obscure reasons for some failures were a missing nearside front brake disc (31 tests), a steering lock inadvertently engaging (64 tests) and the spare wheel being likely to become detached (186 tests).

The maximum fee for conducting an MOT is £54.85 for a car, with repairs charged on top.

Cars in Britain are usually first presented for an MOT after three years on the road, then annually until they reach 40 years old.

In January 2023, the Conservative government launched a consultation on proposals to delay the requirement for when new cars, motorbikes and vans must have their first MOT to four years.

Views on the frequency of MOTs were also sought.

But 12 months later then-roads minister Guy Opperman said MOT timings would be unchanged due to responses from drivers and industry, amid safety concerns.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “Vehicles can fail an MOT for more than 600 different reasons.

“Some of these might well be difficult for owners to spot ahead of time but what’s concerning is that drivers are taking cars for a test with such obvious defects as missing brakes.

“It might be that some people are taking a car to be tested just to check quite how many things will need to be fixed before it will get through, but others look like they are turning up with vehicles displaying faults that are impossible to miss.

“This should be food for thought for those who suggest we don’t need an annual roadworthiness check.

“What’s really worrying is how many people might be taking a chance by continuing to drive cars with potentially lethal faults just because their next MOT isn’t yet due.”