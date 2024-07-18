Mother makes fresh appeal ahead of anniversary of son’s murder

Support truly

The devastated mother of a teenager stabbed to death in a city park has made a fresh appeal for information as the first anniversary of her son’s murder approaches.

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, suffered multiple stab wounds during an attack in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol, on July 21 last year.

A total of six men have been arrested by Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of murder but no one has been charged.

Irene Muthemba spoke again publicly ahead of the anniversary and her wish to get justice for her son.

Eddie Kinuthia pictured with his mother Irene Muthemba (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

“It’s helpless, it’s hopeless, it’s frustrating,” she said.

“I’m just clutching at anything, really, with the hope that it’s not going to take forever to find who did this.

“And I think I put so much on the fact that these people who did this also have families.

“Surely somebody would know? I’m going over it in my head every time when I think about my child and what it feels like to miss him and to miss his smile and to miss his laughter, miss his voice.

“And I just think somewhere on the opposite of that there’s a mum or a parent who knows that their child was involved in this.”

Eddie Kinuthia would have turned 20 on Monday (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Police believe there were about 150 people in the area at the time of the attack but only a third have come forward or been traced so far.

Mrs Muthemba urged people with any information to speak to the police.

“On that day, there were so many people by the park that night and I know a lot of these people haven’t come forward, because they’re like, well, it’s got nothing to do with me, I don’t have anything to say that would be of value – but how do you know?,” she said.

“Any information even what you think is not relevant could be. Just do it.

“I’m never giving up on hope. It’s just something that my heart won’t do. I can’t give up. I trust the team that’s investigating this.

“Even though we’ve had our issues and frustrations about how long it’s taken, and the pace of the investigation, I trust that they are doing the best they can do.

“And I just wait eagerly for the day that I can hear them tell me that we have something. That’s the day I wait for and I’m hopeful, I really am.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, who is leading the investigation, said: “There were so many people in and around Grosvenor Road that night.

“Any one of them may have that final bit of information which could bring Eddie’s killers to court.

“We’re so grateful to everyone we have spoken with so far. We are acting on that information.

“However, to get a charge we need to have evidence which will be able to convince a jury beyond all reasonable doubt.

“We’re in touch with the Crown Prosecution Service to make sure we have a case which is strong enough to do that.

“To get to court it must be able to stand up to challenge from the defence and have more than a 50% chance of conviction.

“We are not giving up on Eddie and we want to get the answers that Irene and Eddie’s family so badly need. There are people who can help. Please come forward.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area on the night of the killing, and may have seen two people riding a Sur-Ron electric motorbike in St Pauls or Easton, to contact them.

Police have carried out door-to-door inquiries, spent hours trawling CCTV footage, carried out meticulous forensic investigations and reviewed every piece of information which has been submitted to the incident room.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information which leads to a conviction.