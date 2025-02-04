Mother of two children killed in hit-and-run crash pays tribute to ‘angels’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of two children who were killed in a hit-and-run crash has paid tribute to “our beautiful angels” saying “their love, kindness, and spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew them”.

Roman Casselden, 16, and his nine-year-old sister Darcie, who police believe were riding a privately owned e-scooter, died when they were struck by a car which failed to stop in Ashlyns in Pitsea, Essex, at about 6.25pm on Saturday.

Essex Police said two people arrested in connection with the incident have been released, with a woman bailed and a man released under investigation.

In a statement released through police, their mother Emma said: “Roman had a heart of gold, dedicating his time to working with children in the community.

“His warmth and generosity touched so many lives, bringing smiles, hope and encouragement to those who needed it most.

“His legacy is one of selflessness, compassion and an unwavering belief in the goodness of people.

“Darcie was a soul filled with creativity and beauty, with a passion for art that reflected the depth of her spirit.

“Through her talent, she painted the world with colour and emotion, leaving behind a piece of herself in every stroke.

“She was a wonderful individual who brought joy and inspiration to those lucky enough to know her.

“Though they are no longer here in person, their love, kindness, and spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew them. Their impact will never fade, and their memory will forever be cherished.

“Rest in peace, our beautiful angels, Roman and Darcie.

This has been a hugely emotive incident, the impact of which has been felt by everyone in the community, including my own officers Chief Superintendent Leighton Hammett

“You were loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

“From everyone including your siblings Madison and Harrison.”

A community vigil on Monday evening was attended by hundreds of people, the leader of Basildon Council, Gavin Callaghan, said in a social media post.

A fundraising page set up to help with funeral expenses and other needs has raised more than £29,000 since it was created.

Hearts Academy Trust, which runs Briscoe Primary School, has paid tribute to the children.

A statement from chief executive Don Wry said: “We are deeply saddened regarding the news of the sudden death of one of our pupils, Darcie, and her brother Roman (who also attended our school up to the 24th July 2019).

“During this time of immeasurable loss, our thoughts and sympathies are with Darcie and Roman’s family, friends and to all those who knew them both.

“Darcie and Roman were both beloved children and members of our school community. We know their loss will be felt by many and we will continue to support friends, family and the wider staff and locality.

“We kindly ask that the family’s, school’s, and Hearts Academy Trust’s wishes and privacy are respected at this time, as we collectively mourn their loss and as we provide support and help for each other and the young people in our care who knew and loved Darcie and Roman.”

Charity Achievement Through Football also paid tribute to the youngsters.

It said in a post on Facebook: “We’re all devastated by the deeply felt loss of such a loved and valued team member and friend Roman, and his precious sister Darcie.

“With his warmth, gentleness and ever-willing nature, Roman massively blossomed with us over the past year, which has been a delight to witness. We will deeply miss him.

“We are so privileged to be part of such a special community where we can help to carry each other through such hard times.”

Chief Superintendent Leighton Hammett said: “The whole community is mourning for the loss of Roman and Darcie and we have specialist officers supporting their family.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone at Essex Police, are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“This has been a hugely emotive incident, the impact of which has been felt by everyone in the community, including my own officers.

“There is a huge amount of rumour and conjecture online about what happened on Saturday night. I know there is a huge amount of interest but this is not helpful to the family of Darcie and Roman.

“I would ask people not to speculate about what happened. We will investigate and we will find the answers they so desperately need.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or who have any information, to get in contact quoting incident 931 of February 1.