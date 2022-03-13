Mother pays tribute after ‘beautiful’ 18-year-old son stabbed to death
Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed was stabbed on Market Street in Bury, Lancashire, on Friday.
A mother has paid tribute to her “beautiful” 18-year-old son, after he was stabbed to death.
Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed was stabbed on Market Street in Bury, Lancashire, shortly before 4pm on Friday.
Emergency services treated him at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where he died.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.
The boy has been remanded into custody and will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Two other 16-year-old boys have been released on bail.
In a statement from Greater Manchester Police, his mother, whose name was not given, said Abdikarim was “a loving, caring person who helped and looked after his family from a young age”.
She added: “My beautiful boy Abdi passed away far too young and with his whole life ahead of him, he was taken from us too soon, and in the worst possible way.
“My boy was a victim of knife crime, I beg all parents to speak to their children and know what’s going on in their lives, before their child is taken away.”
Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone with information or video footage to contact them on 0161 856 6330 or gmp.police.uk quoting incident reference 1940 of 11/03/22.
They can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.