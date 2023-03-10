Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mother and two sons found dead in house named by police

Detectives said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Matilda Head
Friday 10 March 2023 14:51
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

A mother and her two sons who were found dead in a house in south-east London have been named by police.

Nadja De Jager, 47, nine-year-old Alexander and seven-year-old Maximus were pronounced dead at the scene in Mayfield Road, Belvedere, on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers forced entry into the property after being called about concerns for the welfare of the occupants at the address at around 11.50am.

The Met said detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride said: “This is a deeply sad case and we are continuing to establish the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

Recommended

“Our thoughts today are very much with the family as they struggle to come to terms with their loss and we ask that their privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time.”

Marion Beazer, who lives on Mayfield Road, described the deaths of the two young boys as an “absolute tragedy”.

On Friday, officers were going door to door conducting inquiries, and a forensic van was parked near the house where a children’s basketball hoop sat in the driveway.

The force said next-of-kin had been informed and post-mortem examinations would be arranged in due course.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service (LAS) said they sent a medic in a fast response car and two incident response officers to the scene after being called at 12.16pm.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in