Mother of girl killed in school car crash ‘had to learn to walk again’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The mother of one of the eight-year-old girls killed in a car crash at a school last summer was knocked unconscious in the incident, with the child’s father saying there are things he will “never unsee” from that day.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died after a crash at the Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6 2023, where students had been celebrating the last day of the summer term.

Smera Chohan, Nuria’s mother, has had to learn to walk again after she suffered a collision with the 4×4.

We were just having chit chat, as one does, and then there was a loud bang, and then I saw a car hurtling and the rest is what it was Saj Butt

Nuria’s father, Saj Butt, told LBC that his wife suffered “serious injuries” in the incident and has “learned everything again from scratch” – including how to walk.

Ms Chohan told the broadcaster: “I don’t remember much.

“I do remember taking a photograph with (Nuria).

“There was a little party. It was end of term, it was end of year three.

“She was having a pastry and we took a photo and that’s all. I know she never got to finish that pastry.”

Mr Butt described the scenes of celebration before the events that changed their lives, recalling how his daughter had played the guitar and recorder in the hall before she and her classmates ran out wearing t-shirts with their own paintings printed on them.

“It was just a pure moment of joy,” he told LBC.

“The sun was out, we were all having tea, I had just momentarily stepped away to get a cup of coffee and I was speaking to another parent.

“We were just having chit chat, as one does, and then there was a loud bang, and then I saw a car hurtling and the rest is what it was.

“It was unbelievable. I went into shock. I have no idea how long I was in shock for, but my brain was telling me that didn’t just happen.”

There are things that my brain will never unsee Saj Butt

He said his wife was unconscious.

“Smera and Nuria took a head-on collision, she was unconscious,” Mr Butt told LBC.

“Shock led to panic, and then I found them.

“The head mistress was with Nuria already and… I stayed with Smera until the emergency services arrived, the paramedics arrived.

“There are things that my brain will never unsee,” he added.

“There’s some wonderful professionals helping me through this, but it doesn’t stop.”