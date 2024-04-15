Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mother charged over death of baby boy found unresponsive in bath

Danielle Massey has been charged in connection with the death of seven-month-old Charlie Goodall at their home in February 2022.

Katie Dickinson
Monday 15 April 2024 15:06
Charlie Goodall was found unresponsive in the bath (Durham Constabulary/PA)
Charlie Goodall was found unresponsive in the bath (Durham Constabulary/PA) (PA Media)

A mother is to appear in court accused of causing or allowing the death of her baby who was found unresponsive in the bath.

Danielle Massey has been charged in connection with the death of seven-month-old Charlie Goodall at their home in February 2022.

The baby boy was found unresponsive in the bath when police were called by paramedics to a house on West Chilton Terrace, in Chilton, County Durham, on February 16.

He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, but died shortly after arrival.

Massey, 31, has also been charged with possession of cannabis and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in