Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mother whose two young children were killed in house fire has died

Nottinghamshire Police have launched a triple murder investigation.

Margaret Davis
Tuesday 22 November 2022 13:26
Fatoumatta Hydara, who was on life support after a fire which killed her two young children, has died (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Fatoumatta Hydara, who was on life support after a fire which killed her two young children, has died (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police said.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.

Her daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were also killed in the fire, and the case is now being treated as a triple murder.

Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.

Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened.

Recommended

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, leading the investigation, said: “We are dealing with one of the most horrendous crimes – the death of two young children and their mother.

“This is a deeply upsetting tragedy and I can only imagine the family’s pain. They include the woman’s husband and the father of the two children, who was not in the UK at the time of the fire.

“Both he and other members of the family are being supported by specially trained officers at this incredibly difficult time and we ask for the media to give them privacy while they deal with this incredible loss.

“This has been an extremely traumatic event for them, and I’d like to reassure them we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve.

“To achieve this, a large team of detectives has been working long days and nights to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“A number of specialists have also been examining the scene and this is likely to continue for some time.

“This is now being treated as a triple homicide.”

He urged anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact police, especially if they were in Fairisle Close between 12am and 4.30am on Sunday.

The local community reacted with shock, with Holy Trinity Church running a book of condolence for the family, and mothers at a toddler group lighting candles in the girls’ memory.

Recommended

Anyone with information can use the Nottinghamshire Police Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or call the force on 101, quoting incident 110 of November 20.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in