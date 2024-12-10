Force chiefs dismiss claims of two-tier policing in wake of summer riots

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A police chief branded claims of two-tier policing “nonsense” as he insisted his officers had been “entirely fair” in the way they responded to the summer riots.

Mark Webster, the boss of Cleveland Police, told MPs “people don’t want to listen to the facts” when asked about the debate which erupted amid accusations that some criminals were getting special treatment from police because of their background.

His comments came after riots swept the country in July and August in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

Factual debate doesn't seem to be a way through countering some of this argument Mark Webster

Answering questions from the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday, the chief constable said the “narrative” around whether there was two-tier policing in the UK was “really unhelpful sometimes”, adding: “And I go so far as to say sometimes it’s nonsense, and it does tend to undermine.”

“Without fear or favour if you were involved in criminality, you were arrested, or you will be arrested,” he said as he insisted his force was “very fair” and stressed that people were arrested when there was “clear evidence” they were suspected of committing violent disorder or other crimes.

People “don’t necessarily want to listen to the facts, and if it doesn’t conform with the view that you want to put across and you want to accuse police of two-tier policing, it does have a really negative effect on my officers”, he told the committee.

“Factual debate doesn’t seem to be a way through countering some of this argument,” he added.

The force had urged the public to “check what you’re reading on social media before you act” and to question the source and motive of the information, the MPs heard.

Staffordshire Police chief constable Chris Noble said it “does not make any sense for policing at all to show favouritism whenever we’re built on respect for the rule of the law”.

He added: “This is a very different set of circumstances from the very complex rights and balances we need to strike around protest policing.

“This is dealing with thugs and criminals who are trying to kill police officers, set fire to buildings and commit serious criminal offences.”

“So if two-tier policing is bringing people swiftly to justice, I’m not quite sure many people would argue with that,” he said.

The allegations are “not nice to hear, but we’ve got relatively thick skin”, he said, but added: “We are very protective of the integrity of our officers”.

Judi Heaton, the chief constable of Humberside Police, also told the committee how vital the justice system functioning quickly was to “nip this (the riots) in the bud”, adding: “We couldn’t have a situation where, nationally, we were facing disorder like this, day in, day out, week in, week out.

“So actually, swift justice happening and being seen to happen was really important.”