What the papers say – December 16
Here are the biggest stories leading Monday’s front pages.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Calls to reveal the identity of an alleged Chinese with close links to the Duke of York lead Monday’s front pages.
The Guardian, Daily Mail and The Independent say Ministers are under pressure to act after the businessman allegedly became a confidant of Andrew’s and mixed with former Prime Ministers and “captains of industry”.
Meanwhile, The Sun and The Times both focus on cals for Andrew to “uninvite himself” from Christmas dinner.
The Metro leads on warnings from A&E doctors, who say an official guide on treating patients in corridors is “normalising the dangerous”.
Health Secretary West Streeting backs the Daily Mirror’s campaign to end “cowboy cosmetic surgery”.
The i leads on the European Union telling Sir Keir Starmer he must make major concessions if he wants to strike new security and trade deals. The bloc is reportedly demanding easier migration for under 30s and a new fishing deal.
The London Stock Exchange is on course for its worst year for companies quitting the index since the financial crisis, according to the Financial Times.
The Daily Express says 750,000 people could miss out on winter fuel payments with the application deadline approaching.
Lastly, the Daily Star reports another storm could bring “rain and 70mph winds” in the days leading up to Christmas.