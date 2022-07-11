New prime minister to be announced on September 5
The first ballot of MPs will then take place on Wednesday with any candidate who fails to get at least 30 votes expected to drop out.
Tory MPs will begin the process of voting for a new leader on Wednesday, with Boris Johnson’s successor to be finally announced on September 5.
Following a meeting of the 1922 Committee executive, the chairman Sir Graham Brady said nominations will open and close on Tuesday.
In order to stand, a candidate will need the support of 20 MPs – potentially making it harder for some of the less well-known contenders to make it onto the ballot paper.
The first ballot of MPs will then take place on Wednesday, with any candidate who fails to get at least 30 votes expected to drop out.
A second ballot will follow on Thursday with further ballots to be held next week until the list of candidates is whittled down to a final two – who will go forward into a postal ballot of party members.
Sir Graham said the final result would be announced on September 5, when MPs return to Westminster following their summer break.
He said it was a “perfectly reasonable” timetable that would allow hustings to take place around the country over the summer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.