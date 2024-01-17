Parallels between unfairness in bad building practice and Horizon scandal – MP

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The housing minister has insisted developers do not feel they’re “getting away with” bad practice, as an MP suggested parallels with the Post Office Horizon IT scandal where “unfairness is just totally hardwired into policy”.

Lee Rowley, minister for housing, planning and building safety, told MPs there has been progress on building safety remediation regarding unsafe cladding.

But members of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) committee put it to him that some developers who have acted badly in the industry have been getting away “scot-free”.

It just strikes you all the time, doesn't it? Where it seems that unfairness is just totally hardwired into policy, where it's always the person on the receiving end, and these big corporations just get away with it completely all the time Labour MP Ian Byrne

The committee was holding its final session on its inquiry into fire safety looking at the findings of a review into the construction products testing regime which was commissioned following the Grenfell Tower fire to recommend ways of improving the regulation of construction products.

During Wednesday’s session, Conservative MP Tom Hunt said in his Ipswich constituency there were multiple cases where existing regulations had not been followed and some buildings which “frankly, should never have been signed off”.

He said there were “big players who seem to have got away with poor work that has put my constituents in the cruellest form of limbo for a number of years”.

Suggesting some developers appear to be able to “get away scot-free”, he said: “A lot of my constituents think there’s a great sense of unfairness that so many people who’ve been behind this seem to have gotten away with it, whereas the people paying the price are the people who are innocent, who did everything in good faith.”

Mr Rowley said statistics from October showed that overall, almost 800 buildings have had remediation work completed, while around 1,500 are “in the process”.

He added there had been “significant movement on the cladding support scheme”.

He acknowledged: “There is still a residual number of organisations and actors that we need to continue to pursue.”

Labour MP Ian Byrne said there were “parallels with what we’re seeing with the Post Office scandal”.

He added: “It just strikes you all the time, doesn’t it? Where it seems that unfairness is just totally hardwired into policy, where it’s always the person on the receiving end, and these big corporations just get away with it completely all the time.”

He said he was making a plea that this is addressed when the committee makes its report and recommendations to Government “so people can actually say that this place (Parliament) is on the side of the people who are actually being affected, and the people who are doing so much wrongdoing ie bad construction or whatever they’ve done, they actually pay the penalty for it”.

He said currently “what we’re seeing in society is they’re just all getting away with it scot-free”.

The developers don't think they're getting away with it Housing minister Lee Rowley

Mr Rowley replied: “The developers don’t think they’re getting away with it.

“I mean, when I go and talk to the developers, they’re not happy with the Government because we have spent an enormous amount of time making sure that those who caused the problem are paying for the problem and that’s why there’s the best part of £2 billion that’s been committed from the developers.

“So you can see the down payment. You can see the progress, you can see the pressure that the Secretary of State has put on is yielding results”.

He said while there has been “significant improvement”, there “is more to do in this space”.