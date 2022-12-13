MPs call for a moratorium on benefit sanctions amid cost-of-living crisis

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ministers have faced calls to impose a moratorium on benefit sanctions similar to that introduced during the pandemic amid “cost-of-living” issues.

SNP MP Chris Stephens said such a move would be a “sensible approach” as he warned “sanctions do appear to be back with a vengeance”.

Speaking during his Westminster Hall debate on DWP policy on benefit sanctions, he said: “We’re in a cost-of-living crisis. Now during the pandemic the department rightly took the view not to sanction people during the pandemic.

“We’re now in a cost-of-living crisis and it would seem to me that if we’re not going to sanction people during the pandemic, we should also not sanction people during a cost-of-living crisis as well. It seems to me to be a sensible approach.”

Sanctions should not be routinely used, instead used in reserve, as a last resort for the most extreme circumstances and cases. This is a matter of life and death Grahame Morris

The MP for Glasgow South West branded the latest sanctions figures “shocking”, adding: “Sanctions do appear to be back with a vengeance and this shift in approach requires, I believe, parliamentary scrutiny.

“As someone who believes conditionality has not worked, I believe we need a change in approach to put the claimant and their needs at the heart of the social security system.

“But they must accept the select committee recommendations to introduce either a yellow card or a warning system because failure to do so is the department going back on its word.”

Labour’s John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington) said: “What’s been worrying me is the dramatic increase there has been since – compare the figures now, with the figures before the pandemic and, therefore, the significant increase that there has been in this last year.”

He added: “As we go into a recession, with a cost-of-living crisis, people have the fear of sanctions being levelled against them … pushes some people over the edge.”

Labour’s Grahame Morris (Easington) said: “The minister can act with a moratorium on sanctions. Sanctions should not be routinely used, instead used in reserve, as a last resort for the most extreme circumstances and cases. This is a matter of life and death.”

Responding, employment minister Guy Opperman said: “He asks about the point about the rise in the numbers and it is right to have a legitimate discussion about what is a fair and effective welfare system, that supports people into work, provides value for money for taxpayers and this is in circumstances where our work coaches support claimants by setting out the activities to move into work or progress in work and work more.”

He added: “98.2% of sanctions are for missing a meeting with a work coach and these particular sanctions can be quickly and simply resolved by attending another appointment.

“Where benefit claimants have vulnerabilities, safeguards exist to ensure people are not sanctioned inappropriately.

“Those with severe health and mental health conditions, full-time caring responsibilities, or with children under one are not required to look for work and cannot be sanctioned.”