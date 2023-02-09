MPs’ pay set to rise by 2.9% from April

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

MPs are set to get a 2.9% pay increase from April, bringing the overall salary from £84,144 to £86,584.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, which sets pay for MPs, confirmed the rise will take effect from April 1. It said that the increase would be the same as the average rise for public sector workers last year.

The salary increase for MPs comes as households across the country grapple with cost-of-living pressures, with the Government also facing a wave of industrial action by nurses, railway workers, teachers and others as part of ongoing disputes over pay.

Serving as an MP should not be the preserve of those wealthy enough to fund it themselves Richard Lloyd, Ipsa

Richard Lloyd, Ipsa’s chairman, said: “In confirming MPs’ pay for next year, we have once again considered very carefully the extremely difficult economic circumstances, the Government’s evolving approach to public sector pay in the light of forecasted rates of inflation, and the principle that MPs’ pay should be reflective of their responsibility in our democracy.

“Our aim is to ensure that pay is fair for MPs, regardless of their financial circumstances, to support the most diverse of parliaments.

“Serving as an MP should not be the preserve of those wealthy enough to fund it themselves. It is important for our democracy that people from any background should see representing their communities in Parliament as a possibility.”

Ipsa was created in 2009, largely as a response to the MPs’ expenses scandal, in a bid to make the payments more transparent and reach independent decisions on salaries.