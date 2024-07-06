Which MPs have the smallest majorities – and which have the largest?

Support truly

There are seven MPs who won their seat at the General Election by a majority of under 100.

David Pinto-Duschinsky, Labour MP for Hendon in north London, has the smallest majority of all: a tiny 15 votes.

Next is Neil Duncan-Jordan, Labour MP for Poole in Dorset, who has a majority of 18, closely followed by Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden, MP for Basildon & Billericay in Essex, who has a majority of 20.

The other MPs with majorities under 100 are Sam Carling, Labour MP for Cambridgeshire North West (39); Mel Stride, Conservative MP for Devon Central (61); Alan Mak, Conservative MP for Havant in Hampshire (92); and James McMurdock, Reform MP for Basildon South & East Thurrock in Essex (98).

A total of 20 MPs have majorities under 500.

By contrast, eight MPs have majorities that are over 20,000.

Peter Dowd, Labour MP for Bootle in Merseyside, has the largest majority in the UK: 21,983.

He is followed by Catherine West, Labour MP for Hornsey & Friern Barnet in north London (21,475) and Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland & Lonsdale in Cumbria (21,472).

Here is a list of the 20 MPs with the smallest majorities in the UK:

– David Pinto-Duschinsky (Labour, Hendon): 15– Neil Duncan-Jordan (Labour, Poole): 18– Richard Holden (Conservative, Basildon & Billericay): 20– Sam Carling (Labour, Cambridgeshire North West): 39– Mel Stride (Conservative, Devon Central): 61– Alan Mak (Conservative, Havant): 92– James McMurdock (Reform, Basildon South & East Thurrock): 98– Andrew Pakes (Labour, Peterborough) 118– David Reed (Conservative, Exmouth & Exeter East) 121– Graham Stuart (Conservative, Beverley & Holderness): 124– Adnan Hussain (Independent, Blackburn): 132– Ben Coleman (Labour, Chelsea & Fulham) 152– Gregory Campbell (DUP, Londonderry East) 179– Luke Myer (Labour, Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland) 214– Matt Bishop (Labour, Forest of Dean) 278– Peter Fortune (Conservative, Bromley & Biggin Hill) 302– John Whitby (Labour, Derbyshire Dales) 350– Kevin McKenna (Labour, Sittingbourne & Sheppey) 355– Jim Allister (TUV, Antrim North) 450– Charlotte Cane (Lib Dems, Ely & East Cambridgeshire) 495

Here are the 20 MPs with the largest majorities in the UK:

– Peter Dowd (Labour, Bootle): 21,983– Catherine West (Labour, Hornsey & Friern Barnet: 21,475– Tim Farron (Lib Dems, Westmorland & Lonsdale): 21,472– Munira Wilson (Lib Dems, Twickenham): 21,457– Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker, Chorley): 20,575– Ian Byrne (Labour, Liverpool West Derby): 20,423– Dan Carden (Labour, Liverpool Walton): 20,245– Maria Eagle (Labour, Liverpool Garston): 20,104– Daisy Cooper (Lib Dems, St Albans): 19,834– Peter Kyle (Labour, Hove & Portslade): 19,791– Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour, Tooting): 19,487– Rachael Maskell (Labour, York Central): 19,154– Helen Hayes (Labour, Dulwich & West Norwood): 18,789– Dame Siobhain McDonagh (Labour, Mitcham & Morden): 18,761– Ellie Reeves (Labour, Lewisham West & East Dulwich): 18,397– Matthew Pennycook (Labour, Greenwich & Woolwich): 18,366– Anneliese Midgley (Labour, Knowsley): 18,319– Bill Esterson (Labour, Sefton Central): 18,282– Janet Daby (Labour, Lewisham East): 18,073– Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour, Clapham & Brixton Hill): 18,005