Mandatory NHS vaccination branded ‘heavy-handed’ by GMB

Dozens of Conservative MPs opposed the measure’s introduction on Tuesday evening but it was still passed by the Commons.

Alana Calvert
Wednesday 15 December 2021 05:51
The GMB trade union has described new legislation imposing mandatory vaccines for NHS and non-residential social care staff as ‘heavy handed’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
The GMB trade union has described new legislation imposing mandatory vaccines for NHS and non-residential social care staff as ‘heavy handed’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

The trade union for more than 600,000 workers has described new legislation imposing mandatory vaccines for NHS and non-residential social care staff as “heavy-handed”.

GMB national secretary Rehana Azam said the compulsory jab would deepen the staffing “black hole” in the NHS.

“GMB’s position is consistent – we are opposed to legally enforced medical procedures as a condition of employment – it’s heavy-handed and will deepen the health service’s devastating staff black hole,” she said in a statement.

“Our union has encouraged take up of the vaccine and booster jabs, but the Government needs to look beyond strong-arm tactics.

The GMB union says compulsory vaccines will deepen the staffing black hole in the NHS (Peter Byrne/ PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

“While they’re asking front line workers to go above and beyond once again, they are still not paying these workers properly.”

Dozens of Conservative MPs opposed the introduction of vaccinations on Tuesday evening, before the measure was passed by the Commons  

GMB said its members are facing mandatory vaccination while also enduring a “wage crisis” and “cost of living crisis”.

“That’s not good enough and it’s got to be confronted,” Ms Azam said.

“All political parties supporting these measures should understand our key workers must be paid properly – it’s the least they deserve for everything they are doing for all of us.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in