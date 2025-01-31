MPs to consider tighter limits on second jobs outside Westminster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs could face a further crackdown on second jobs after the committee in charge of standards in Parliament opened an inquiry into employment outside Westminster.

The Commons Standards Committee announced its inquiry into “outside interests” on Friday, saying it would look at potential changes to the rules governing second jobs.

The inquiry is expected to include consideration of “proposals for a qualified prohibition on outside interests”, which could mean some MPs having to give up jobs outside Westminster.

Since coming to power, Labour has signalled its willingness to tighten the rules on second jobs following concern during the last Parliament over the number of MPs splitting their time between Westminster and other employment.

I’m clear that an MP’s priority must be first and foremost to serve their constituents. We must all meet very high expectations that we are focused on our roles as MPs Lucy Powell, Commons Leader

In its first weeks in office, the Government banned MPs from advising employers on public policy or how Parliament works, closing what it described as a “loophole” in the previous rules.

But Commons Leader Lucy Powell has indicated that the Government could go further and currently chairs a Modernisation Committee that has made overhauling the rules on second jobs part of its remit.

Ms Powell said she welcomed the Standards Committee’s decision to launch an inquiry, adding: “The Government tightened the rules on outside employment for MPs in our first days in office, but we have a manifesto commitment to go further.”

She said: “I’m clear that an MP’s priority must be, first and foremost, to serve their constituents. We must all meet very high expectations that we are focused on our roles as MPs.

“Trust in politics has been damaged over recent years and it is in all our interests to close the gap between the public and politicians.”

Any recommendations put forward by the committee will have to be approved by MPs before they become part of the Commons’ rules.

One area that has sparked concern in recent years is the number of MPs working as TV presenters during the last Parliament, although the Government has so far resisted calls to restrict the participation of MPs in the media.

Several Conservative MPs also worked as regular presenters on GB News, often receiving significant payments on top of their parliamentary salaries while others, including now Foreign Secretary David Lammy, presented shows on LBC radio.

In the current Parliament, Reform UK MPs Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson host regular GB News shows, while several others have already listed payments for TV appearances and newspaper articles in their registers of interests.

Several MPs continue to work as either medical practitioners or lawyers in order to maintain their professional qualifications, while others act as company directors or advisors.