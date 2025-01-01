Man completes 300 press-ups every day for a year in memory of mother who had MS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A software engineer has completed his year-long challenge of doing 300 press-ups every day in memory of his mother who had multiple sclerosis (MS), raising more than £10,000 for charity.

Alex Welford, 25, from Bristol, set a goal to complete 100,000 press-ups across the year to raise money for the MS Society, a charity focusing on increasing research into the disease and offering support for those who live with the condition.

Mr Welford hopes his fundraising efforts will help towards finding a cure for MS after his mother, Alison Welford, died in May aged 66 having lived with the condition for more than 40 years.

“It’s just all about stopping other people having the same experience that our family have gone through,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s just not fair for people to have to deal with (MS) and my mum didn’t deserve that, so hopefully (the money) can help people also.

“It’s definitely been a mini coping mechanism as well to try and spread awareness and not just be in the doldrums about it the whole time.”

He added that reflecting on his mother’s death is “almost harder than the actual day” when she died.

“Throughout our lives, we’ve been so used to my mum living with the condition,” Mr Welford said.

“By that day and by that point, we’d almost wanted her to be liberated of her pain. Not being able to breathe, eat and speak is just not a liveable situation for someone.

“Thinking back, that is a really hard day because it is the ending of her whole passage of life that just isn’t really fair for someone to even have in the first place.”

He said he was relieved to complete his mammoth challenge after he doubted whether he would reach his fundraising target.

“It feels just like a massive relief because I set this goal in mind,” he said.

“It was a nice idea at the start of the year then it got to maybe five, six months in, and I had barely broken through £1000 and I was pretty daunted at the fact that I wouldn’t do it, to be honest.”

In December, Mr Welford started a community challenge encouraging as many people as possible to complete as many press-ups as they could over the month in a bid to reach his £10,000 goal.

“It was trying to total everyone’s overall press-ups in December to equal 100,000 or more,” he explained.

“The idea was just to get everyone involved. It’s what I needed to get the fundraiser over the line.”

He surpassed his initial target and has so far raised £10,295 for the MS Society.

Mr Welford credits his 24-hour press-up challenge in July, where he attempted to do as many press-ups as he could in one day and contribute to the 100,000 target he set out in January, for boosting his perseverance.

Reflecting on the year, he said: “I think it just breathed new life into the fundraising and into me persevering with putting as much time and work and effort into it to get to this goal that I had set.

“It’s satisfying that the effort got to the place I wanted to get to, and I didn’t leave anything on the table. It was all worth it.”

He hopes his fundraiser will encourage people to “do hard things”.

“Don’t hold yourselves back from doing things that other people think you can’t do,” he said.

Mr Welford plans to take a break from fundraising but hopes next year he can take on more personal challenges involving long-distance running including the backyard ultra marathon, which involves running a 6km (3.7 miles) loop every hour for 24 hours.

“(The fundraiser) has just spurred me on to want to do more hard things and to see what I’m actually capable of as a human and a person,” he said.

To find out more about his fundraiser, you can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2b3h9t-alexs-fund-for-multiple-sclerosis-society