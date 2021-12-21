MSPs’ pay set to rise by 3.4% in 2022
Salaries for MSPs will go up to £66,662 in April 2022.
The pay rate for MSPs is set to increase by 3.4% next year, after it was frozen in 2021.
The Scottish Parliament Corporate Body, a cross-party group, set out the proposed increase on Tuesday.
It means the basic salary for MSPs will go from £64,470 last year to £66,662 in April 2022.
Last year, pay was due to increase by 5.1% but was instead frozen at 0% because of the pandemic.
MSP pay increases are in line with the same index which governs public sector wages in Scotland.
A report said: “After having agreed to a pay freeze for the current financial year, it is proposed that MSP and ministerial salaries will increase by 3.4% in keeping with the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) index, as provided for in the Members’ Salaries Scheme.”
The proposed increase in the funding provision for MSPs’ staff is 4.5%.
Scottish Government ministers have had a voluntary pay freeze since 2008.
