Muslim Council of Britain to elect new leader

One of the UK’s major Muslim organisations is to elect its new leader, with one candidate insisting Government must realise it is a “valuable asset, not a liability”.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), established in 1998, describes itself as the UK’s largest Muslim umbrella organisation with more than 500 members, but successive political administrations have followed a policy of non-engagement.

Ties were first cut under Labour in 2009, over a reported declaration of support by a then-senior figure in the MCB for Hamas.

They were restored the following year after the MCB stated its opposition to violence, but more recently both the Conservative and Labour administrations have refused any official engagement.

Both Dr Muhammad Adrees and Dr Mohammed Akhter, the two men competing to become the new MCB secretary-general, have faced criticism in a think tank report for some of their previously aired views.

Policy Exchange reported earlier this month that Dr Adrees, a consultant physician in the NHS, had voiced support for the regime in Iran.

It noted a piece he had written for a 2017 issue of the publication Islam Today, which included a reference to Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Dr Adrees wrote that a visit to Khomeini’s former home during a trip to Iran “took my thoughts to the time of Iranian Revolution when the great leader led the nation to its destiny”.

In a statement following the Policy Exchange report, Dr Adrees said: “I categorically do not endorse the Iranian state regime nor do I have any affiliation with them.”

It is our duty to make society and government institutions realise that we are a highly valuable asset, not a liability Dr Muhammad Adrees

Dr Akhter has rejected claims that he previously suggested faith should come before nation, insisting it is not a “binary choice”.

In a letter published in the Telegraph, in response to the contents of the same Policy Exchange report, he wrote: “Being British is a cultural and national identity while being Muslim is a matter of faith – these are not mutually exclusive, nor are they in conflict.”

In his manifesto to stand as MCB leader, Dr Akhter noted that international Muslim groups he was in contact with during the pandemic did not know about the “fact that the Government did not speak to us”.

He has vowed to “transform the structure, strategy, funding and culture” of the MCB, and for the organisation to be a “unifying force” in the Muslim community.

In his manifesto, Dr Adrees said he can “take the Muslim Council of Britain to a higher level and achieve the best for Muslims of the United Kingdom”.

He added: “Our children deserve to have a better environment to achieve their best potential and play a positive role in a progressive and prosperous United Kingdom.

“It is our duty to make society and government institutions realise that we are a highly valuable asset, not a liability.”

Outgoing secretary-general Zara Mohammed made history when she was chosen to head up the MCB in 2021, becoming the first woman and youngest person to take on the role at the age of just 29.

She has since served two consecutive two-year terms.

Labour minister Alex Norris confirmed to Parliament in August that the Government’s policy not to engage remained unchanged and that there were no plans for ministers to meet the MCB.

A Government spokesman this month declined to comment on the specific reasons for current non-engagement.

They said: “The Government engages regularly with faith communities to foster strong working relationships and we are exploring a more integrated and cohesive approach to tackling racial and religious hatred, including Islamophobia.

“Further details of this work will be set out in due course.”