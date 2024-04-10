Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands gather across the UK to celebrate Muslim festival of Eid

Eid al-Fitr, which means the festival of sweets, marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting and prayer for Muslims.

Ellie Ng
Wednesday 10 April 2024 20:45
Thousands of people gathered across the UK to celebrate Eid al-Fitr (Joe Giddens/PA)
Thousands of people gathered across the UK to celebrate Eid al-Fitr (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Thousands of people have gathered across the UK to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid.

Eid al-Fitr, which means the festival of sweets, marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting and prayer for Muslims.

More than 4,000 worshippers gathered for morning prayers at Parker’s Piece, Cambridge, and families queued for ice cream in the park.

Palestinian flags could be seen in the crowd.

Elsewhere, people congregated for morning prayers at Green Lane Masjid in Birmingham.

Muslims marked the festival worldwide.

Worshippers in Turkey carried Palestinian flags, and preachers in Jakarta, Indonesia, urged people to pray for Muslims in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Gaza received the largest international aid airdrop since the conflict began – the delivery of hundreds of tonnes of resources  coinciding with Eid.

The UK joined eight other countries to carry out the aid drop.

Palestinians in Gaza marked the Eid holiday by visiting the graves of people who have been killed in the war.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in