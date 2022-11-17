Jump to content

Foreign Secretary welcomes release of former British ambassador to Myanmar

Myanmar’s military-controlled government announced on Thursday that it was releasing and deporting Vicky Bowman as part of a wider prisoner amnesty.

Aine Fo
Thursday 17 November 2022 14:32
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office gave an update on former British ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman who had been jailed (Clive Gee/PA)
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office gave an update on former British ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman who had been jailed (Clive Gee/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Foreign Secretary has called for all those “unjustly imprisoned” in Myanmar to be set free from jail as he welcomed the release of former British ambassador to the country.

Vicky Bowman was arrested with her husband, who is a Myanmar national, in the city of Yangon in August.

She had been running a business consultancy and had reportedly been arrested on charges of violating immigration laws by failing to register her change of address.

She was given a one-year prison term in September for failing to register her residence.

She served as British ambassador to Myanmar from 2002 until 2006 and is listed by the Institute for Human Rights and Business as the director of the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business.

Myanmar’s military-controlled government announced on Thursday that it was releasing and deporting Ms Bowman as part of a wider prisoner amnesty to mark the country’s National Victory Day.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: “I welcome the release of Vicky Bowman and others from detention in Myanmar today.

“All those unjustly imprisoned in Myanmar should be released.”

Amnesty International UK said it was “enormously relieved” to hear of the prisoner amnesty but said it had happened at a “politically opportune” time.

The human rights organisation’s foreign policy director Polly Truscott said: “Myanmar has a history of announcing prisoner amnesties at politically opportune times, and today’s releases may have more to do with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting taking place in Thailand this week than any change of heart from the authorities.

“The UK should see today’s releases as another opportunity to press the Myanmar government to release all those who’ve been jailed arbitrarily, as well as calling on the authorities to allow proper independent investigations into the thousands of killings that have taken place in the wake of the coup.”

