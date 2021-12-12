Protest vote could topple Tories in North Shropshire poll, Zahawi suggests

The Education Secretary said voters could use Thursday’s by-election to ‘send a message’.

Patrick Daly
Sunday 12 December 2021 13:36
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited North Shropshire earlier this month ahead of the forthcoming by-election (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited North Shropshire earlier this month ahead of the forthcoming by-election (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Conservatives have appeared to play down their chances of winning the North Shropshire by-election after a Cabinet minister said the electorate could use the poll as a “protest vote”.

The by-election, due to be held on Thursday, was prompted by the resignation of MP Owen Paterson.

The former environment secretary quit after he was found to have breached lobbying rules, and after the Government U-turned in a bid to save him from immediate Commons suspension.

Owen Paterson resigned as the MP for North Shropshire after being suspended for breaking lobbying rules (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said by-elections are sometimes used to “send a message”, in what will be read as a hint that the Tories think they could lose the contest, despite enjoying a comfortable majority of almost 23,000 at the last election two years ago.

Recommended

It comes as the Government has been stung by a series of crises in recent weeks.

On top of the sleaze row following the saga involving Mr Paterson, the Prime Minister has been dogged by claims that No 10 broke Covid rules last year by holding a Christmas bash and a festive quiz – a “virtual” event which Downing Street confirmed Boris Johnson took part in “briefly” – in December 2020.

The Conservative Party leader also faces allegations that he misled his ethics adviser over what he knew about a controversial refurbishment of his No 11 flat.

Speaking to Times Radio about the Tory prospects in North Shropshire, Mr Zahawi said: “By-elections have historically been used as a protest vote because people know it’s not going to change the outcome of which party governs the country but actually they want to send a message for whatever reason.

“I think the people of North Shropshire would be really well-served by Neil Shastri-Hurst – I’m certainly backing him and I hope he wins on Thursday night.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey visited North Shropshire on Saturday (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

The odds have been slashed on the Liberal Democrats causing a by-election upset, with party leader Sir Ed Davey visiting the town of Wem on Saturday.

Speaking on Sunday, the former Cabinet minister said: “The momentum is now with the Liberal Democrats as we enter the final week of this campaign.

“Every day we are hearing from lifelong Conservative voters who are furious with the Prime Minister for lying, breaking the rules and trying to cover it up.

“They now have an opportunity to tell Boris Johnson that the party is over.”

Labour and the Reform Party – formerly the Brexit Party – are also contesting the seat, along with a slew of smaller parties.

A Conservative councillor in North Shropshire announced last week that he had defected to Reform.

Reform UK candidate for the North Shropshire by-election Kirsty Walmsley, with Mark Whittle, who last week defected from the Conservatives (Reform UK/PA)
(PA Media)

Mark Whittle, deputy mayor of Market Drayton, said he joined the party after meeting the Tory candidate in the race, Dr Shastri-Hurst.

He said he could not “possibly back a candidate from Birmingham who has zero knowledge of North Shropshire and the challenges our community faces”.

Recommended

The by-election comes as recent national polls suggest Labour has strengthened its lead over the Tories.

An Opinium survey published on Sunday put Labour nine points ahead of Mr Johnson’s party – the biggest Labour lead in seven years, according to the polling firm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in