Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Cabinet minister backs PM ‘swiftly’ sacking ex-minister Conor Burns

Nadhim Zahawi said he believes the MP for Bournemouth West has been treated fairly following a misconduct claim.

Amy Gibbons
Sunday 09 October 2022 13:21
Conor Burns (Liam McBurney/PA)
Conor Burns (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

A Cabinet minister has backed the Prime Minister’s decision to “swiftly” sack Conor Burns from the Government following a complaint of misconduct.

Nadhim Zahawi said he believes Mr Burns has been treated fairly after the MP for Bournemouth West – who has also had the Conservative whip suspended – accused the party of rushing to judgment.

Mr Burns has vowed to clear his name, and said he will “fully co-operate” with a Tory probe into claims of inappropriate behaviour.

It comes after the BBC reported that a witness saw Mr Burns allegedly touching a young man’s thigh at a hotel bar during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

The Prime Minister acted swiftly on this and let’s wait to see the outcome of the investigation

Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Recommended

The MP is also said to have learned on Friday that he is in line for a knighthood in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

However, The Times cited a friend as saying the ex-minister already feared his career was “over” as a result of the allegations.

Asked if he thinks Mr Burns has been treated fairly, with justice, Mr Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told Times Radio: “I do. I think there’s an investigation being carried out.

“The Prime Minister acted swiftly on this and let’s wait to see the outcome of the investigation.”

Pressed on whether it would have been right to suspend Mr Burns as a minister, rather than sack him, Mr Zahawi said: “I think it’s important that she took a decision on this and that the investigation will then report back and then she will make a further decision on this.”

On Friday, No 10 said Mr Burns had been dismissed from the Government following a complaint of “serious misconduct”.

Recommended

The Whips’ Office said the Tory whip had been suspended pending an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week”.

On Saturday, Mr Burns denied he had ever met Mel B after the singer suggested he should not be surprised he is facing a misconduct claim, and pointed to remarks she alleges he made to her in a lift.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in