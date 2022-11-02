Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Channel 4 rebrands to ‘futureproof’ on 40th anniversary

The broadcasters entire portfolio of channels will align with the Channel 4 brand.

Ellie Iorizzo
Wednesday 02 November 2022 13:29
A general view of Channel 4’s current headquarters (Victoria Jones/PA)
A general view of Channel 4’s current headquarters (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Archive)

Channel 4 announced their video-on-demand service All 4 will be renamed “Channel 4” as the broadcaster adopts one identity to help viewers navigate a “crowded” digital world and “futureproof” the channel.

The network, which celebrated its 40th anniversary on Wednesday, said the brand transformation includes encompassing its entire portfolio of channels under the same brand which is set to begin next spring.

The broadcaster said the transformation follows their commitment to “prioritise digital growth, place viewers at the heart of its decision-making and renew its relationship with young audiences” as part of its Future4 strategy which launched two years ago.

Zaid Al-Qassab, chief marketing officer at Channel 4, said: “As Channel 4 turns 40, we’re responding to the challenge of an increasingly crowded content market by using our most powerful asset, the Channel 4 brand.

Recommended

“The creation of a singular brand vision will better serve our viewers and help futureproof the channel to make sure we’re able to continue to take creative risks for the next 40 years.

“We want to become the viewers’ North Star in the digital world. A valued curator to help them navigate to a destination full of entertaining and thoughtful content they know they can trust.”

The move comes seven years after Channel 4 rebranded previous video-on-demand player 4oD to All 4, becoming the first UK broadcaster to adopt one brand identity across its digital and linear channels, it said.

It comes a month after the new Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan, who was appointed by Liz Truss, cast doubt on plans to privatise the broadcaster.

She announced that she is re-examining the “business case” to make sure “we still agree with that decision”.

The move to sell off Channel 4 was spearheaded by her predecessor Nadine Dorries during her time under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in