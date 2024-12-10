Ian Cheshire to step down as chairman of Channel 4 after three years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Businessman Sir Ian Cheshire will step down as chairman of Channel 4 after spending three years at the helm of the broadcaster.

Sir Ian, appointed in April 2022, was previously a boss at B&Q and home improvement company Kingfisher, and led Channel 4 as they expanded their digital strategy over the last few years.

He was originally brought in as the previous Government was looking at privatising the broadcaster, when former Tory MP Nadine Dorries was culture secretary.

His term will end on April 10 2025.

A new chairperson will then be recruited by watchdog Ofcom to lead Channel 4 for a three-year term until April 2028, an appointment which will then need to be approved by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

Sir Ian said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together to secure Channel 4’s public ownership, launch a truly progressive Fast Forward strategy accelerating the channel’s transformation into the first public service streamer, and grow the organisation’s contribution to life in the UK, with the channel‘s biggest ever intervention in the UK creative industries.

“Today, Channel 4 is leading the way in digital disruption, taking on international competition and launching award-winning programmes and films, having enjoyed in recent years its most successful year for TV awards in its history, with multiple Academy Award wins for Film 4, the biggest and most inclusive Paralympic Games to date and launching a slate of new and returning hits ranging from The Piano to Big Boys, The Jury to The Couple Next Door.

“With a streaming audience that is growing ahead of the market, Channel 4 continues to be a beacon of disruptive creativity and unique in its ability to push boundaries, nurture new voices, and reach and inspire diverse audiences.”

He also praised the “strong management team”, led by chief executive Alex Mahon, along with their “clear strategy for the future”.

“I have no doubt that Channel 4 will go from strength to strength in coming years and feel genuinely lucky to have had the opportunity to contribute to Channel 4’s amazing history,” Sir Ian added.

Lord Michael Grade, the chairman of Ofcom, said: “Channel 4 stands as a distinctive British cultural cornerstone.

“The role of its chair is crucial in ensuring its continued sustainability and its ability to serve audiences across the UK. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Sir Ian for his outstanding three years of dedicated service.”

Sir Ian served as group chief executive of home improvement company Kingfisher from January 2008 to early 2015, and was chief executive of B&Q from 2005.

He was knighted in the 2014 New Year Honours for services to business, sustainability and the environment, and is a Chevalier of the National Order of Merit of France.

Lord Grade’s term is set to end in April 2026.