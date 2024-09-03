Nancy Sinatra pays tribute to US actor James Darren: Godspeed, sweet Jimmy

Support truly

Nancy Sinatra has remembered US actor James Darren as one of her “dearest, closest friends in all the world” following his death aged 88.

Darren rose to fame starring as Moondoggie in the 1959 comedy Gidget and more recently played Vic Fontaine in the 1990s sci-fi series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Sinatra paid tribute by sharing a selection of photos from over the years of her and Darren, who was godfather to her daughter AJ Lambert.

“One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away”, the singer and actress, who is the eldest daughter of Frank Sinatra, wrote alongside the post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Godfather to my daughter, AJ. Wishing him a fast & beautiful journey through the Universe & beyond.

“Godspeed, sweet Jimmy. My heart is torn but full of love for Evy, Christian, Anthony & Jimmy Jr.”

Darren’s son Jim Moret thanked Sinatra for her “kind and loving words”, adding in the comments: “Nancy, my father loved you.”

Throughout out his career, the actor appeared in TV programmes such as Melrose Place, Fantasy Island and in TJ Hooker in the 1980s alongside William Shatner.

He is arguably best know for his role in Gidget and he returned for the film’s sequels – 1961’s Gidget Goes Hawaiian and 1963’s Gidget Goes to Rome.

Darren also directed episodes for shows including Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place.

He last appeared in 2017’s drama Lucky directed by John Carroll Lynch.