Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nancy Sinatra pays tribute to US actor James Darren: Godspeed, sweet Jimmy

Sinatra paid tribute by sharing a selection of photos from over the years of her and Darren, who was godfather to her daughter AJ Lambert.

Naomi Clarke
Tuesday 03 September 2024 09:38
James Darren and his wife Evy Norlund (Harry Harris/AP)
James Darren and his wife Evy Norlund (Harry Harris/AP) (AP)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Nancy Sinatra has remembered US actor James Darren as one of her “dearest, closest friends in all the world” following his death aged 88.

Darren rose to fame starring as Moondoggie in the 1959 comedy Gidget and more recently played Vic Fontaine in the 1990s sci-fi series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Sinatra paid tribute by sharing a selection of photos from over the years of her and Darren, who was godfather to her daughter AJ Lambert.

One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away”, the singer and actress, who is the eldest daughter of Frank Sinatra, wrote alongside the post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Godfather to my daughter, AJ. Wishing him a fast & beautiful journey through the Universe & beyond.

“Godspeed, sweet Jimmy. My heart is torn but full of love for Evy, Christian, Anthony & Jimmy Jr.”

Darren’s son Jim Moret thanked Sinatra for her “kind and loving words”, adding in the comments: “Nancy, my father loved you.”

Throughout out his career, the actor appeared in TV programmes such as Melrose Place, Fantasy Island and in TJ Hooker in the 1980s alongside William Shatner.

He is arguably best know for his role in Gidget and he returned for the film’s sequels – 1961’s Gidget Goes Hawaiian and 1963’s Gidget Goes to Rome.

Darren also directed episodes for shows including Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place.

He last appeared in 2017’s drama Lucky directed by John Carroll Lynch.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in