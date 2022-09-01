Jump to content
Greenvale public inquiry decision ‘could be reviewed if context changes’

The Stormont Justice Minister was speaking on the day prosecutors announced decisions around the tragic crush in which three died.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 01 September 2022 13:25
Naomi Long was speaking ahead of an announcement by the Public Prosecution Service over whether prosecutions will be pursued (PA)
(PA Wire)

The decision not to hold a public inquiry into the deaths of three teenagers outside a disco in Co Tyrone three years ago could be reviewed if the context changes, the Stormont justice minister has said.

Naomi Long was speaking ahead of an announcement by the Public Prosecution Service over whether prosecutions will be pursued.

Ms Long previously ruled out an inquiry, stating it could prejudice any future criminal proceedings.

Obviously it would have been inappropriate for me to take a decision in and around the issue of a public inquiry at a time when there was already a live criminal investigation underway

Naomi Long

On Thursday, she said that could be open to review if the context changes, but also signalled such a decision would be for more than just her department.

“The first thing to say is that my thoughts are with the families today, and with the young people who were affected by that tragedy. This is going to be a very emotional day irrespective of the decision of the PPS,” she told the BBC.

“Obviously it would have been inappropriate for me to take a decision in and around the issue of a public inquiry at a time when there was already a live criminal investigation underway.

“Depending on the outcome with the PPS today, there may be scope to look at that again, but I would have to say, it would not necessarily be for the Department of Justice to initiative that inquiry, and there is also an issue about the lack of an Executive because it may well require a number of departments to be involved, given the overlapping, for example, with the department of communities on licensing.

“There are a number of elements to this that we will need to look at, but I didn’t make a final decision, I made a decision in that context, and of course remain open to review that decision if the context changes.”

