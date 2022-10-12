Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Ofcom investigates GB News over ‘anti-vaccine comments’ made by guest

Ofcom received more than 400 complaints over comments made by American author and journalist Naomi Wolf.

Connie Evans
Wednesday 12 October 2022 16:44
Ofcom has launched an investigation into GB News (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ofcom has launched an investigation into GB News (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ofcom has launched an investigation into GB News after a guest on the Mark Steyn programme made comments about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout which potentially breach the regulator’s broadcasting code.

The broadcasting watchdog received 411 complaints about Naomi Wolf’s comments, which she made while in conversation with Steyn, 62, on October 4.

American feminist author and journalist Wolf, 59, is best known for her book The Beauty Myth, which led her to become a spokeswoman for what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement.

During the interview with Canadian author and radio and television presenter Steyn, Wolf discussed her claim that the Covid-19 vaccination could cause problems with women’s health.

Recommended

After beginning its investigation into the free-to-air television and radio news channel, which launched last year, Ofcom said: “We consider that comments made during an interview with author and journalist Dr Naomi Wolf about the coronavirus vaccine rollout raise potential issues under our Broadcasting Code.

“Specifically, our investigation will consider whether this programme broke our rules designed to protect viewers from harmful material.”

Last year, Wolf was suspended from Twitter after spreading vaccine misinformation, including one tweet that claimed vaccines were a “software platform that can receive uploads”.

She also compared top US Covid adviser Dr Anthony Fauci to Satan.

GB News has been contacted for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in