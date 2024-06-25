Jump to content

In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry for state visit of Emperor and Empress of Japan

The three-day state visit comes in the midst of a General Election.

Pa
Tuesday 25 June 2024 14:35
Emperor Naruhito of Japan inspects the guard of honour formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards (Chris Jackson/PA)
Emperor Naruhito of Japan inspects the guard of honour formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Emperor and Empress of Japan received a ceremonial welcome as their state visit began on Tuesday.

The King and Queen greeted their guests on Horse Guards Parade, where some of the nation’s most prestigious regiments were on display.

The Prince of Wales had escorted the emperor and empress from their overnight residence.

The emperor inspected the guard of honour, accompanied by the King, who walked a few paces behind his guest.

At the end of the welcome ceremony was the traditional carriage procession to Buckingham Palace for a private lunch.

The two heads of state sat together in the lead coach, followed by Camilla and the empress, who has an allergy to horse hair and as a precaution wore a face mask.

