Satellite imagery shows reduction in light emitted from Ukraine amid power cuts

Imagery captured by Nasa from both before and after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows the scale of the change

Henry Jones
Wednesday 09 March 2022 18:56
Imagery captured by Nasa on March 8 shows the reduction in light emitted from Ukraine (Nasa/PA)
Satellite imagery captured by Nasa shows one of the impacts Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had: the amount of light emitted at night has fallen.

The first of these images, captured on February 3, shows the levels of light emitted across Ukraine prior to Russia’s invasion.

Satellite imagery shows the amount of light on February 3rd (Nasa/PA)

A capture from Wednesday shows the current situation, with far less light visible.

Multiple cities have suffered from loss of power since the invasion began.

The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that Irpin, outside Kyiv, has “reportedly been without heat, water or electricity for several days.”

Mariupol, in south eastern Ukraine, is also without electricity.

Imagery captured yesterday, showing the reduction in light (Nasa/PA)

Before and after imagery released by the company Planet also illustrates the impact of Russia’s invasion.

The Antonov An-225, the world’s largest planes by length, is feared damaged amid intense fighting near Kyiv in late February.

Imagery captured on February 22 shows the aircraft parked at Hostomel Airport, near Kyiv.

However, on February 28, damage can be seen to the airport, with what appears to be the aircraft’s tail protruding from the grey hanger.

Hostomel Airport seen on February 28, with parts of the aircraft’s tail visible protruding from the grey hanger (Planet/PA)

On March 3, Antonov said that “we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft”, amid concerns as to possible damage.

