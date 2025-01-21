Drug traffickers identified after sending dog photo ordered to pay £1 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two drug traffickers whose organised crime group were identified after one of the members sent a picture of his pet dog have been told to hand over more than £1 million, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Stefan Baldauf, 64, and Philip Lawson, 63, were part of an organised crime group that was brought to justice when the NCA led a takedown of encrypted messaging platform EncroChat in 2020.

The NCA said the group planned to send 448kg of amphetamine worth £45 million to Australian accomplices hidden in the arm of an excavator, but the plot fell apart when group member Danny Brown sent Baldauf a picture of his French bulldog Bob, with his partner’s phone number on its tag.

Investigators zoomed in on the number and used it, among other evidence, to prove Brown, 57, of Kings Hall Road, Bromley, south-east London, was part of the conspiracy.

Baldauf, of Midhurst Road, Ealing, west London, also sent an image on EncroChat which showed his reflection in a brass door sign.

On Monday at Kingston Crown Court, Baldauf, who was jailed for 28 years in December 2022, was ordered to pay £1,007,637, the national law enforcement agency said.

He has three months to hand the money over or will receive an extra seven years in jail.

Lawson, who designed the drugs hide in the digger and arranged a welder to cut it open and then seal the digger, was sentenced to 23 years, according to the NCA.

He was ordered to pay £182,476. He also has three months to pay or will have three years added to his jail sentence.

The money will go towards further crime fighting and the Treasury, the NCA said.

Brown, who was jailed for 26 years, will face a confiscation hearing later in the year along with another of the group, William Sartin, 63, of Timberlog Lane, Basildon, Essex.

The NCA said the excavator was hidden in Sartin’s industrial unit. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Chris Hill, who led the NCA investigation, said: “These criminals did not care about the misery and exploitation that the supply of illegal drugs bring to UK and Australian communities.

“All they cared about was money.

“So these proceedings are immensely painful for them, hitting them in their pockets, and are a crucial way of showing other organised criminals that the consequences do not end when the prison door slams shut.

“The NCA continues to do everything possible, working at home and abroad, to protect the public from the threat of illegal drugs supply.”